Tourist arrivals surge in Sept

Tourist arrivals surged in September, increasing 7.46 percent to 393,589 from the same period a year ago, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Wednesday.

According to DOT data, South Korea provided the largest number of visitors during the month, with at least 115,147 visitors or 20.72 percent of the total tourist arrivals.

The increase in tourist arrivals was also driven by growth from top source markets such as China, with an arrival contribution of 53,015, outranking the US, which provided 51,866 arrivals. Japan came fourth with 43,525 arrivals. 20,773 Taiwanese visited the country in September, while 17,584 visitors arrived from Australia.

“We are well underway to achieving our target of six million international visitor arrival by the year’s end, thanks to the support of all stakeholders in the tourism sector,” DOT Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said.

Meanwhile, visitor receipts from January to September 2016 swelled by 5.76 percent to P178.48 billion ($3.8 million) versus the P168.75 billion earnings for the same period in 2015.

Among the top markets, Canada registered the highest per capita expenditure. On average, a Canadian visitor spent P76,670.97 during their stay. Visitors from the United Kingdom came second with per capita spending of P47,433.21. Korea followed with P43,963.64 per capita expenditure.

As of September 2016, the country has welcomed a total of 4,464,992 visitors, 12.08 percent higher than the accumulated 3,983,627 arrivals in the same period last year, making DOT’s six-million target arrivals on track.

“The growth in tourism figures can be attributed to massive marketing campaigns of the tourism department to increase awareness about different Philippines destinations,” Teo said.