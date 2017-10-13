Tourist police mulled for Tomas Morato Avenue

QUEZON City Mayor Herbert Bautista unveiled on Friday a redevelopment plan to transform the South Triangle into a major tourism district. As part of the plan, he ordered the creation of a tourist police unit in Tomas Morato Avenue for police visibility and to ensure the safety of visitors in the area. Ten policemen from the QC Police District Station 10 (Kamuning) will constitute the unit. Supt. Christian dela Cruz, Police Station 10 commander, said policemen assigned to the unit will also be provided with bicycles. Dela Cruz said that 10 law ebnforcers of the unit may be beefed up during the holiday season when theft, physical injuries and crimes against property are likely to increase. Setting up a tourist police unit at Tomas Morato is part of Bautista’s effort to transform the South Triangle area into a major city tourism district. The redevelopment plan also provides for sidewalk improvement, opening of bike lanes and installation of an organized parking zone. The 2.3 kilometer pedestrian walk along Tomas Morato, which runs from E. Rodriguez Avenue to Eugenio Lopez Drive, will be paved with stamped concrete to provide a more walkable environment for pedestrians. Park lights and additional streetlights will also be installed to provide illumination.

Advertisements