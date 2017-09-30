Tournament to benefit soldiers fighting in Marawi

The Marin Sports Club Inc. will stage a charity golf tournament on October 27 for the benefit of the soldiers fighting to reclaim Marawi City from the terrorist Maute Group.

Dubbed as Alay sa mga Bayaning Kawal sa Marawi Open Golf Tournament, the a one-day event will be held at the fairways of Southlinks Golf Club in Las Piñas City.

The Open tournament will follow a System 36 mode of play.

The P2,500 entry fee is inclusive of green fee, buffet lunch, entertainment, and a raffle ticket. Caddy fee and golf cart are on player’s account.

Registration at the course starts at 5:30 a.m. while tee off begins at 8 a.m.

For details, contact tournament director Jeffrey Bernaldez at 09478999541.