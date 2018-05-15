Toward beautiful leadership

“When I and others think about the condition of global society and the planet in these opening decades of the 21st century, we find ourselves relegated to the results of the 20th century’s long experiment in ugliness (Adler, 2015).”

In one seemingly sweeping statement, Nancy Adler encapsulates an equivalence that exists between goodness and beauty, evil and ugliness, by suggesting that the unhappy situation wrought by the foibles of the human species has only destroyed beauty. This canvas of human history is splattered with scarlet: bloodily glaring, difficult to hide. To proclaim before pulpits that this centuries-old “experiment in ugliness” must begin with a return to virtue and ethics only creates more room for division: by whose standards shall we define what is right from what is wrong? Is the pedagogical approach to virtue a relevant one still?

Bishop of Los Angeles, California, Robert Barron, wrote, “The best evangelical strategy is one that moves from the beautiful to the good, and finally, to the true. Especially within our cultural matrix, so dominated by relativism and the valorization of the right to create one’s own system of meaning … This is precisely why moralizing and intellectualizing are often non-starters in regard to persuasion. But there is something unthreatening about the beautiful. (Barron, 2013)”

Perhaps the path of beauty – metaphysically reflexive with goodness and truth – could provide a more fundamental ground for goodness, an unthreatening grounding that can be used to form, shape and transform leaders to, in turn, transform the world.

Aesthetics, or the study of beauty, is not only an area that is of interest in the arts. Rather, it is more of an area in philosophy (Herwitz, 2008), a matter of metaphysics.

Metaphysics is the study of being as being (Alvira, Clavell, & Melendo, 1991), with reality as such. Reality, all things, has intrinsic characteristics, “transcendental properties: unity, truth, goodness and beauty, where these properties or aspects are identical with reality.

Thus, all things are true and good, by merely existing, and thus can be known and desired. When one encounters a specific being or thing – knows it (truth), and desires it more (good) – the person eventually experiences beauty, generally depending on the extent of knowledge and desire, experiencing a certain degree of delight when encountering that thing.

Alvira et al, drawing from St Thomas Aquinas, identifies three features or characteristics of beauty: harmony or proportion of the thing itself, and in its relation to its surroundings, integrity or completeness of the thing, wherein it contains to a greater or lesser degree that which makes it what it is; and clarity, whereby the thing cannot be misunderstood as much as possible, nor is it capable of corrupting the will, and that it can be perceived properly by the knowing senses.

Freeman et al (2015) wrote about how creative arts can be used to teach business ethics. Applying creative approaches led Freeman et al to witness the level of personal engagement and vulnerability that creative and artistic means impose on the students. There is something of the artistic and beautiful that forces people to think incisively about what is right and wrong. Good leaders, as it were, can be spawned not from the typical approaches to business and management studies, but possibly from the heart of beauty and artistic processes.

Steeping potential leaders in beauty as an expression of all that makes sense in the world – of harmony, clarity, and completeness/integrity can pave the way for a new generation of leaders where beauty abounds, but goodness abounds even more.

Ultimately, beauty is a criterion that can be easily accessed, compared to a war of relativism, arguing over what is good from what is bad. And yet, by sheer equivalence, accessing beauty is accessing goodness.

Denver Bingski Daradar is a part-time faculty at the Management and Organization Department, Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business, De La Salle University. The views stated in this article are the author's and do not represent the views of the university or its administrators.