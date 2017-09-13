Tower development launched by Filinvest

GOTIANUN-LED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. launched on Tuesday its newest tower at The Levels, the company’s residential project in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Burbank Tower is the second residential tower launched and will feature street-level shops and amenities such as the clubhouse, swimming pools, game room, fitness center, and function rooms.

“With the launch of the Burbank Tower, we aim to provide more high-quality living spaces that suit our clients’ discerning tastes,” Filinvest Senior Vice President for Northeast Cluster Francis Ceballos said in a statement.

“We are more eager to share the advantages of living here at The Levels. The project’s first building, the Anaheim Tower, is more than 90 percent sold,” he added.

The Levels is a lifestyle-tiered residential condominium situated within Filinvest City—a premier central business district.

The company also launched on the same day The Levels Sales Hub, a venue envisioned to showcase the residential development’s attractive features.

“The sales hub will enable people to appreciate The Levels’ sophisticated living spaces, and how each unit is purposely designed for convenient and comfortable living. Interested clients are welcome to visit the Sales Hub at Pacific Rim cor. Commerce Ave., Filinvest City, Alabang,” Ceballos said.

The Levels is seen as one of Filinvest’s testaments to its vision of “building the Filipino dream.”

It also expands Filinvest’s portfolio of building vertical communities that any family would be proud to call home, such as The Linear and 100 West in Makati.