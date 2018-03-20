Towering Sotto to lead Batang Gilas in FIBA U-16 Asia

Reinforced by the 7’1 Kai Zachary Sotto of Ateneo De Manila High School, Batang Gilas will see action in the 2018 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under-16 Asian Championships to be held from April 2 to 8 at the Lignan Pearl Gymnasium in Foshan, China.

Batang Gilas is bracing for action against Australia and Malaysia in Bracket B. The other competing squads in the tourney are host China, Korea, New Zealand, H ong Kong, Iran, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, Lebanon and India.

Only the top four teams from Asia will advance to the FIBA World U-17 Championship late this year.

“At least, we need to land on the No. 4 spot or at the top four in order for us to advance to the FIBA World U 17 Basketball World Cup late this year in Argentina,” Batang Gilas coach Mike Oliver told reporters on Tuesday in the Philippines Sportswriters Association Forum at the Tapa King in Araneta, Cubao, Quezon City.

“But we’re not pressuring them. We’ll just take it one game at a time and let’s see what will happen there,” added Oliver, noting that the cancellation of the tournament last November worked to their advantage.

“There is no host last November so the FIBA moved it this April and we are so fortunate enough with that because the University Athletic Association of the Philippines junior basketball was still ongoing during that time. It would be hard for us if it happened last year.”

Besides the UAAP junior Most Valuable Player Sotto, the other members of the team are Raven Cortez, Rafael Go, McLaude Guadiana, Shaun Jeffrey Chiu, Christian Calimag, Rence Padrigao, Terrence Fortea, Jerick Kyle Bautista, King Balaga, Yukien Andrada and Joshua Rafael Lazaro.

Batang Gilas won a silver medal in the 2013 edition of the FIBA Asia U-16 Championship in Iran.