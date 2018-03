A MUNICIPAL councilor was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding man in Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando town, south of Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The fatality was identified as Alexander Alicaway, 49, of San Fernando town.

Police said the shooting incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. and the assailant used a .45 caliber. RHEA RUTH ROSELL