Town officer, 2 village heads held for guns in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: A municipal administrator, two barangay (village) chairmen, two alleged security men of the mayor of Bani town and three alleged gun for hire members in Bugallon and Bolinao towns were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in simultaneous raids recently. Pangasinan Police Provincial Director and Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver Lee identified the arrested suspects as Bani Municipal Administrator Tammerlane Soriano-Olores,; Ronaldo Bayna, chairman of Barangay Colayo; Marcelo Tugas, chairman of Barangay Garita; Ariel Canario and Tirso del Rosario, both alleged bodyguards of Mayor Gwen Yamamoto; Feleciano Estabillo Jr., of Patar, Bolinao; and Juanito Domingo and his son Rommel, members of an alleged gun-for-hire gang operating in towns in the 2nd district of Pangasinan. Operatives led by Supt. Leoncio Senense and Supt. Virgilio Pascua seized several M16 Armalite rifle, 45 pistols, and boxes of ammunition for various firearm calibers from the houses of the suspects. It was learned that del Rosario and Canario were implicated in four unsolved killing incidents in Bani. Chief Insp. Francisco Castillo, of Bugallon police, said father and son Domingo were being investigated for two unsolved killings and robbery incidents. They were also listed as high value target drug suspects. Found in their possession were a hand grenade, a caliber 38 revolver and ammunition for various calibers of firearms, including an M203 carbine. Similarly, Chief Insp. Mark Joseph Sibayan, of Bolinao police, said Estabillo, also a security officer of Yamamoto, is allegedly involved in the killing of a former village chairman of Bani and several others.

Jaime G. Aquino