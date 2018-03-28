Toxic waste ‘discharge’ alarms Nasugbu folk

Residents of Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu, Batangas, have raised concern over a distillery’s alleged discharging of toxic waste into their waters.

Nasugbu is home to numerous resorts frequented by tourists in summer.

Ver Bayaborda, a Nasugbu resident working as an overseas Filipino worker in Qatar, has repeatedly questioned local authorities for not acting on the matter.

He has also posted photos taken late last year of the polluted waters in Barangay Natipuan.

These photos caught the attention of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Calabarzon officials who invited Bayaborda to a technical conference last month.

Calabarzon refers to the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

The hearing was aimed at addressing the residents’ concern over the distillery project’s alleged discharging of toxic waste into the Lian River.

According to the letter, DENR personnel conducted an inspection to verify and validate the complaint.

There, however, was no oil spill on Nasugbu Bay at the time of the inspection.

“However, based on the person interviewed near the coastal area, seawater appeared brownish on October 13, 2017. Residents near the discharge outfall confirmed that Progreen Agricorp Inc. was discharging their wastewater into the Palico River on the same day,” the letter read.

In an interview with Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)- Calabarzon, Eman Osorio said they have created a local monitoring team involving fisherfolk and local authorities.

“The DENR cannot issue a notice of violation based on an allegation. Actual dumping must be documented, that is why we formed a local monitoring team so that if they see something, they can immediately make a resolution and elevate it to our office,” Osorio added.

He said Progreen Agricorp has a permit allowing them to discharge waste for agricultural purposes only.

This is also supported by a certification from the Department of Agriculture that their wastewater is safe.

“We will depend on laboratory analysis. Even if the water is brownish, if it passes the lab test, there will be no penalty. If residents see waste dumping, they should report it immediately for sampling,” Osorio said.