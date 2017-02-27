Toyota breaks ground for new dealership in Subic Bay

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: Toyota Subic Inc. (TSI) will start construction of its P150-million multi-level showroom and service center following the groundbreaking of its 10,000-square meter facility here last week.

TSI is a partnership between GT Capital Auto Dealership Holdings Inc. (GTCAD) and JBT Global Holdings Inc. together with its automotive subsidiary, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.

The new facility is expected to be fully operational by December of this year.

“If there is anything that we can help you even more, don’t hesitate. There are a lot of other business opportunities, and we hope to do more business with you,” said Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Administrator Wilma Eisma during the groundbreaking ceremony at the Subic Gateway District where the facility will be located.

TSI Chairman Dr. David Go expressed confidence that with SBMA as partner, their new endeavor in Subic will be able to sail progressively against any tide.

“Opening a new facility is always paved with many difficulties. Nothing really is ever easy at the start, even with a product with key competitive advantages of quality, affordability, and worry free ownership,” Go said.

“It is still backed up with required huge capital funding, strategic location, state-of-the-art facilities, and exemplary employees,” he added.

TSI President Jose Tan Jr. said Toyota is the top selling brand for passenger and commercial vehicles in the country since 2002.

“Toyota holds a 40 percent share of the Philippine market as of December 2016, with a unique and distinguished dealership personality that customers enjoy exploring,” he said.

TSI is the group’s seventh dealership facility with the ongoing construction of the sixth dealership facility in the City of Tuguegarao.

