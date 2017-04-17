Toyota breaks ground for new logistics center

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) recently broke ground for the establishment of its new Vehicle Logistics Center (VLC) inside the 82-hectare Toyota Special Economic Zone in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

TMP is investing P465 million to build this new facility, which aims to better serve Toyota customers by improving its vehicle stock management and pre-delivery operations while demand for new vehicles is expected to grow.

The new VLC is one of TMP’s efforts in implementing its commitments under the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program. With the completion of this project in November this year, TMP will improve its processes, such as pre-delivery inspection, accessories installation, and car carrier operations, consolidated in one seamless facility.

In the photo during the groundbreaking ceremony are (L to R) Taisei Corporation marketing and business development general manager Makoto Terasaki, TMP first vice president for general administration Jose Maria Aligada, TMP executive vice president for manufacturing Tomohiro Iwamoto, TMP executive vice president for marketing and vehicle logistics Kei Mizuguchi, TMP senior vice president for purchasing and vehicle logistics Leodivigis Gilbuena, TMP first vice president for vehicle logistics Aimee Lopez, and SPCastro, Inc. vice president Roger Antonio.