TOYOTA GARNERS AWARDS IN REGIONAL QUALITY CIRCLE CONVENTION

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) shone in the recently-concluded 36th Quality Circle Regional Convention (QCRC) as they received Gold and Silver awards for their presentations on quality improvement.

TMP’s “D’Bumpers” team was conferred a Gold award under the Production Category for their presentation showcasing improvements made in spot welding. “D’ Bumpers” will also represent TMP at the Productivity Improvement Circle National Convention (PICNC) to be held in Cagayan de Oro in September.

Under Team Category, TMP’s “D’ Big Brothers” bagged a Silver award and Best in Oral Defense for their presentation on improvements made in sealer application on fender liners.

Internally, Toyota continues to raise quality standards company-wide through Team Members’ constant practice of Kaizen (continuous improvement). In photo are members of the “D’ Bumpers” (from left) Jaypee Herrera, Angelo Bermil, Hernan Hernandez, Francis Benitez and Armando France during their presentation at the 36th QCRC.