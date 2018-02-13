Toyota opens logistics center

TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) recently inaugurated a P465-million new Vehicles Logistics Center (VLC) within the Toyota Special Economic Zone in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The new logistics center, with a total area of 12.8 hectares, will substantially increase TMP’s vehicle stockyard capacity and improve car carrier operations for its dealer network.

The opening was described as a major milestone for Toyota in the Philippines.

“As it celebrates its 30thanniversary in 2018, TMP starts the year by further solidifying its logistics operation,” the company said.

“TMP intends to keep growing, so it is imperative that we continue to level up our operations,” TMP President Satoru Suzuki said.

“We need to always guarantee that our logistics facilities will be sufficient to serve our growing volume,” added Suzuki.

VLC was built with the support of Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) and Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Company (Thailand), TMP said.

“TMP’s investment of P465 Million for the construction of VLC is a testament of Toyota’s continued collaboration with the government to sustain auto manufacturing in the country,” it said.