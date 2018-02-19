Toyota PH introduces hardcore Hilux ‘Conquest’ variant

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) started the year 2018 by unveiling its most hardcore Hilux variant – the ‘Conquest,’ after going on sale ahead of its debut.

The country’s top car manufacturer also announced the achievement of its 16th consecutive Triple Crown, maintaining its position as the number one brand in passenger car sales, commercial vehicle sales, and overall sales.

Garnering a record-breaking sales of 183,908 units, 16 percent up from previous year, Toyota solidifies its position as the number one automotive brand in the country, with 38.9-percent market share. Its major models the Wigo, Vios, Camry, Innova, Fortuner, Hilux, and Hiace also topped in their respective segments. Likewise, the Fortuner was able to achieve a new milestone of 39,680 units sold and the locally manufactured Vios selling 36,734 units.

Based on the refreshed Hilux that was revealed last week, the Hilux Conquest gets a plethora of visual garnishes that make it off-road ready, though it retains the same powertrains used in the previous generation model.

Differences from the normal 2018 model year Hilux include a new hexagonal front grillewhich pays homage to the off-road ready Tacoma TRD Pro, daytime running lights, a bed liner, a huge “Conquest” decal at the trunk lid, a standard roll bar, side steps, black accents on the door handles, front grille, taillights, and side mirrors, and huge 18-inch wheels. Complementing the new piano black interior is a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, DVD and radio tuner capability. Keyless entry is also standard, a first for a Hilux.

Powering the Hilux is the same turbocharged 2.8 liter diesel inline-four making for 174 hp and 450 Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission (420 Nm for the six speed manual) for the 4×4 version. The 4×2 version utilizes a much smaller displacement at 2.4 liters, producing 147 hp and 400 Nm of torque, also mated to either a six speed manual or a six speed automatic.

The 4×2 models start at P1.386 million for the automatic and P1.311 million for the manual, and the 4×4 models start at P1.745 million for the automatic, and P1.615 million. The truck is available in three colors: Super White, Attitude Black Mica, and Nebula Blue Metallic.