Toyota PH unveils new Yaris

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. has launched the latest version of the Yaris, one of the most sought after variants in the brand’s car line-up.

Amplifying sensibility through redefined design, the new Yaris projects an image of comfort and style. Since its launch, the Yaris continues to stand out in the road with its unique appearance and spacious design while promoting practicality for any driver out there.

In an effort to further invigorate the image of Yaris in the hatchback segment, the New Yaris aims to empower its relationship with every driver and passenger with its thrilling exterior design that will definitely project excitement on the road as it features a 4-cylinder in-line 16-valve DOHC with VVT-I engine for both variants, 1.5S (107 PS and 141 Nm) and 1.3E (98 PS and 121 Nm). The famous hatchback’s exterior design now accents a more sporty appearance with its halogen projector type headlamps for the 1.5 S and 4-beam halogen headlamps for the 1.3E variant.

Replacing the 1.5G, the Yaris 1.5S boosts the advancement of the hatchback segment of Toyota as it features daytime running lights, Grip-type Chrome, six speakers, a push start starting system, an eco-drive mode and a sport drive mode. Furthermore, the 1.5S variant is now featured with a Toyota vehicle Security System (TVSS) with alarm and immobilizer as well as smart entry with speed sensing door lock.

As Toyota prioritizes the safety of its passengers, the new Yaris is now equipped with seven airbags across all variants. This shows how the Yaris can be a sporty yet safe vehicle designed for the active lifestyle of the stylish Yaris owner.

The new Yaris comes in seven exciting shades, namely: Freedom White, Attitude Black and Orange Metallic for all variants; Gray Metallic and Citrus Mica Metallic for the 1.5S; and Thermalyte and Red Mica Metallic for the 1.3E.

This new hatchback is available with the following prices: 1.5S AT at P1.006 million; 1.3E AT at P877,000; and 1.3E MT at P825,000.

For more information on the new Yaris, visit the Toyota Motor Philippines official website www.toyota.com.ph, contact Customer Assistance Center at 819-2912, or visit any of the 60 authorized Toyota dealers nationwide.