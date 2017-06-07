Toyota sets second leg of 2017 Vios Cup at Clark

Daniel Miranda of Obengers will try to stretch his winning streak in the second leg of the 2017 Vios Cup that will be staged on Saturday at Clark International Speedway in Pampanga.

Miranda, who competes in the centerpiece Super Sporting Class, took both races in the first leg, shadowing 2016 Vios Cup champion, Allan Uy of Toyota Quezon Avenue.

For the second leg, a total of 52 racers, 46 individual teams and six celebrity racers will battle it out for the top honors in the Super Sporting Class, Sporting Class and Promotional Class. Fans and spectators can expect celebrity drivers such as incoming season racer Jake Cuenca, sportscaster Gretchen Ho, fitness influencer Aubrey Miles, actresses Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Ella Cruz, and actor and TV host Dominic Roque. The event program will be hosted by James Deakin and Gaby dela Merced, a top Filipina racer.

“Coming from a successful Race 1 this season, the Vios Cup continues to prove that this racing program is bigger and bolder since it was first launched in 2014. This coming long weekend, we look forward to Race 2 wherein we expect more action to pan out both on and off the track,” said Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) president Satoru Suzuki.

TMP said race day will also provide fun for the whole family with food trucks and kiddie activities. The car company is staging the 2017 Vios Cup in partnership with Total, Bridgestone and Rota, supported by Motul, Brembo, Denso, AVT, OMP and Tuason Racing.com.

