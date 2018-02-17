Toyota Sienna, Wigo up for grabs at Pradera Governor’s Cup

A brand-new Toyota Sienna and Toyota Wigo will be staked in the inaugural Governor’s Cup which fires off on Saturday at the 27-hole Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The Sienna is the top grand raffle prize while the Wigo is the major prize in the four-day tournament using the Stableford scoring system and organized by Pampanga Gov. Lilia Pineda.

Aside from the cars, a total of P5 million worth of raffle items and giveaways will be up for grabs for more than 500 participants, some will get the chance to test the course’s third nine.

The huge field will be divided into several groups according to their respective handicaps, according to Pradera Verde course designer and general manager Mike Singgaran.