Toyota takes covers off new 86

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) unveiled the updated version of their popular sports car, the Toyota 86, during ceremonies held at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga coinciding with the third round of the Toyota Vios Cup.

The improved Toyota 86 exhibits a lower bumper profile, a wider front grille and new LED headlamps and taillights giving it a sportier look. Complementing these improvements are the new fog lamp design as well as the new alloy wheels.

The power plant of the 86 remains the same with its dependable 2.0-liter flat-four boxer-engine.

A much welcome addition to the new 86 are the steering wheel controls and touch screen display audio with a mirror link via WiFi function. A 4.2-inch thin film transistor (TFT) type was adapted to the meter gauges and multi-information display (MID). TMP added another safety feature, the hill-start assist, which prevents the Toyota 86 from rolling back when stuck in an incline.

“This is our representative sports model so launching this model in this kind of a racing track so it’s really appealing to the market which likes the Toyota sports model,” TMP president Satoru Suzuki said.

When asked about how the Toyota 86 would help increase the sales in the Philippines, “To enhance our Toyota brand image, we are connecting to the so called ‘Waku-doki:’ exciting, emotional brand image so through that brand image, it may contribute to increase our sales,” Suzuki replied.

The Toyota 86 is the descendant of Toyota sports cars namely the 2000GT, Sports 800, and the AE86.

The new 86 is available in seven colors: Crystal Black Silica; Dark Gray Metallic; Ice Silver Metallic; Lapis Blue Pearl; Orange Metallic; Pure Red; and Crystal White Pearl.

The suggested retail price of the new 86 are: Toyota 86 MT – P1.749 million; Toyota 86 M/T (Crystal White Pearl) – P1.764 million; Toyota 86 A/T – P1.849 million; and Toyota 86 A/T (Crystal White Pearl) – P1.864 million.