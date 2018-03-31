TOYOTA TO KICK OFF VIOS CUP SEASON 5

One of the most awaited motor sports events in the country is set to start another heart-pounding season this April. With four successful seasons since 2014, the Vios Cup shall further spread WAKU-DOKI or the fun in driving with over 50 racers, in three race classes, Super Sporting Class, Sporting Class, and Promotional Class. A new three-leg race format and car specifications upgrade for the Super Sporting Class will further add excitement to this one make race.

The first and last legs will be held at the Clark International Speedway, Pampanga, while the second leg will be held at Filinvest, Alabang, bringing the motorsports experience back to the streets of Metro Manila.

Toyota remains committed to this grassroots racing program and develop basic motor sports knowledge and racing skills in the country. This 5th season will see new celebrity racers such as actors’ Diego Loyzaga, Sofia Andres, Chie Filomeno, and Sam Milby. Joining them are our returning celebrities from last season’s race — Sportscaster Gretchen Ho, Fitness influencer Aubrey Miles, Japanese-Brazilian model Fabio Ide, and actor Troy Montero. With the dynamic set of racers from individual teams, we shall witness an exciting race that will determine who can really put the pedal to the metal!

Car enthusiasts can also expect upgrades in the Super Sporting Specifications such as the lightweight hood and trunk lid further maximizing the speed performance of the Vios. Moreover, it is now equipped with TRD Rotor Disc Brakes providing higher braking power. This should thrill the racers as they drive the modified Vios providing an even more heart-stopping battle on the track!

The Vios Cup Season 5 is in partnership with Bridgestone and ROTA, supported by Motul, Brembo, AVT, 3M, Denso, OMP, and TuasonRacing.

The April 28 event is open to the public, and admission is free.

For details, visit www.toyota.com.ph, or the Toyota Motor Philippines official Facebook and Instagram page; @toyotamotorphilippines.