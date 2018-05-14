Toyota’s ‘Rush’ job

Just as when the boys from Mitsubishi were about to pop the cork of the bubbly, Toyota does a magic act and pulls out of its hat for the Rush SUV. At the recent launch of Toyota’s latest offering to the local market, the crowds were abuzz about the crossing of swords between the country’s two automotive giants. It was clear that battle lines have been drawn, given the timing of the introduction of Toyota’s SUV. Its chief rival Mitsubishi has been bugged by supply issues because the country of its latest offering, Indonesia, also has gone “Expander crazy” and demand has reportedly been hitting record sales there. Being a larger market than the Philippines, patrons of Mitsubishi who have purchased the Expander SUV will have to test their patience as Expander units only gradually trickles into the local market.

Toyota, on the other hand, claims to have a ready stream of supply of Rush units waiting for proud would-be owners. Stepping back a bit, Toyota’s seven-seater SUV boasts of style and functionality. The looks are a combination of its elder and bigger brother the Fortuner, with the interior simplicity of the Avanza. The dashboard has no frills and does not have the cockpit complications of an Avengers jet.

“Its tasteful exterior, modern interior and features are designed for an active lifestyle. This is intended to balance work and play extraordinarily well and is expected to makes waves in the SUV segment,” said Satoru Suzuki, president of Toyota Motors Philippines (TMP).

Up front, the Rush is equipped with stylish LED headlamps and tail lamps. It is the perfect vehicle for city dwellers given its 17-inch alloy wheels and the 220-mm high ground clearance. At the heart of this compact SUV is a 1.5-liter VVT-I (variable valve timing) engine. From the inside, the dash layout is simple in design with easy to read Optitron gauge clusters, with a seven-inch infotainment system at the center console matched to an eight-speaker audio system. The Rush is also equipped with a host of safety features such as a back camera and six SRS airbags.

With an entry level M/T (manual transmission) variant priced at P948,000, the mid range E unit priced at P988,000, and the high-end G variant priced at P1.07 million, the Rush poses a threat to its competitors like Honda BRV, Suzuki Ertiga, and the Mitsubishi Expander. A TRD variant is also available that costs P80,000 more from the installation of aero kits. The Rush SUV is now available in Toyota dealers nationwide.

PHOTOS BY DINO RAY V. DIRECTO 3RD