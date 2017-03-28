TPB to host Mega FamTrip for British travel agents

THE Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) in cooperation with the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT)-London and Philippine Airlines (PAL) are hosting a week-long “Philippine Mega Familiarization Trip” for selected tour operators and travel agents from the United Kingdom.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo and TPB Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano will grace the events.

At least 50 participants composed of travel agents ranging from large consolidators, online travel agencies (OTAs) and dive specialists to luxury leisure boutique agencies are expected to arrive in Manila on Monday via PAL’s regular daily flight from London.

On Tuesday, the group will visit the walled city of Intramuros followed by a business-to-business (B2B) networking session and a welcome dinner to meet with the local tour operators and travel agents.

The participants will then split into groups on Wednesday for the scheduled Mega Famtrip following their respective itineraries that will include Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, Puerto Princesa and El Nido. They will be accompanied by representative from PAL and PDOT-London.

Also part of their itinerary is a visit to Dumaguete and Puerto Galera for diving enthusiasts among the participants.

Montano said the MegaFam is aimed at showing these premier local destinations so these foreign travel agents will experience the destinations themselves and serve as our key partners in selling more effectively the various destinations to their to their clientele back home.

The United Kingdom (UK) remains the highest source of tourism arrivals in the Philippine from Europe, he added.

In 2016, there were a total of 173,299 tourist arrivals from the UK which maintained a double-digit growth rate of 12.10 percent compared to 145,589 tourist arrivals in 2015.

Other important markets in Europe for the Philippines are Germany with 75,348; France, 45,508; Russia, 25,278; and Spain with 24,144.