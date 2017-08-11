Traces of ‘shabu’ residue found in abandoned crates in Manila townhouse–police

TRACES of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) residue were found in the crates that were seized at an abandoned townhouse in Sampaloc, Manila, according to an official of the Manila Police District (MPD).

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, spokesman of MPD, said that about 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, elements of the Task Force on Anti-Illegal Drugs of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrived at the townhouse on 1457 Maceda Street.

The crates were opened at 8:30 p.m. or seven hours after they were discovered as steel workers cut the cylinders, also called printing rollers, and found nothing inside except granules of the illegal drug.

Operatives acted on information by Barangay 502 Zone 49 Chairman Nicanor Padios and the unit’s owner, Alexander Bulima, who claimed to have discovered the crates when she opened the townhouse and immediately reported it to Padios.

Padios then reported the matter to the NBI and the Manila Police District (MPD) on Wednesday.

“NBI agents led by Attorney Eduardo Ramos arrived and took cognizance of the case,” said Margarejo.

The former occupant, identified as a certain Taiwanese Luchun Wei, started renting the unit on July 2016 and continuously paid the rentals until May 2017, said Bulima in her statement to one Chief Insp. Cacho.

Padios said the three crates contained cylinders that were similar to those which contained P6.4 billion worth of shabu in two warehouses in Valenzuela City that was raided on May 26.

Meanwhile, Director Wilkins Villanueva, head of the Metro Manila-Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), said the crates found in the Sampaloc townhouse could be part of the shipment found in the warehouse of Fidel Anoche Dee. However, this is still under investigation.

As of posting time, the NBI has yet to issue a statement on the operation.

The NBI is also investigating the P164 kilos of shabu found in Valenzuela City. JAIME PILAPIL