Track-only Aston Martin Vulcan now road legal

RML Group, a British tuning firm with a long motor sports experience, has managed to take a unit of the track-only Aston Martin Vulcan and convert it into street-legal specification.

Considering there 24 units of the Vulcan around the world, it is yet unknown how many customers will want to take their cars to RML and have it modified for the street.

“The desire for a road-going Vulcan was driven by customers, both ours and Aston Martin’s. The plan, as far as possible, is to retain as much of the existing Vulcan as we can, and minimize external changes as much as possible, although this depends to a certain extent on the territories they will be used in and the legislation involved,” RML Executive Ray Mallock said in a statement.

A number of changes were made to the exterior, such as headlight clusters on the clamshell bonnet following road car regulations, and in some markets, removing the stock headlights located just below the bonnet. The rear taillight clusters, which are composed of LED sticks in a cluster, are covered with plastic. Some models may opt to change the whole taillight system. The front wheels are also narrower on the road version than the track only special, and so are the tires. It has been given a raised ride height, and suspension geometry changes, allowing a softer ride than the original.

RML has also swapped the side mirrors in favor of the ones sourced by Aston Martin’s DB11 supercar, as they have built in indicators. The massive rear wing is also modified to add indicators as well. The front and rear splitters are now shorter, and are removable. The lightweight windows are swapped in favour of glass, which made the car heavier, but allows for sound deafening, and included front windshield wipers.

The 7.0-liter V12 still produces 820 hp, same as the track-only original, but has been remapped for emissions regulations, and the race-spec six-speed gearbox made by X-trac has longer ratios than the original for a smoother drive on a day to day basis. The racing technology implemented in the car, such as variable traction control, are retained. RML claims that the new car will be a “completely different model, but still recognizable as a Vulcan.”

So far this is the only road legal example of the Aston Martin Vulcan ever made, and chances of ever seeing another unit driven on the road are almost nigh impossible, unless a customer spends another huge pile of cash and wait for three to four months to have it modified and ready for road use.