Trade chief urges PH companies to tap China market

Filipino businesses should further tap the $10-trillion Chinese market to increase bilateral transactions between the Philippines and China, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Thursday.

Speaking at a briefing on the upcoming China International Import Export Expo (CIIE), Lopez said that China continued to play an influential role in the global economy.

“I ask our Filipino friends and partners from the private sector to note that it’s impossible to ignore the huge … Chinese market due to their rapid growth of consumption and imports,” said Lopez.

“Accessing this market will surely leap frog the level of business transactions between the Philippines and China,” he added.

China was the country’s top trading partner last year, Lopez said, with total bilateral trade reaching $23.82 billion. It was also the Philippines’ 4th biggest export market and top import source.

“But even with our current trade engagements, the opportunities for trade between Philippines and China can be so much greater,” he said.

Trade events like the CIIE, which will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, are opportunities that should be explored, Lopez said.

“[T]he expo is the only trade show in China to date that will feature foreign exhibitors and no China companie on the exhibit floor. However, there will be Chinese buyers present, as well as buyers from all over the world at the event,” the Trade chief said.

Over 100 Philippine firms are expected to participate, which Lopez said would showcase the country’s trade capabilities as well as investment opportunities.