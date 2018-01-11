Trade deficit hits record high in Nov

THE Philippines’ trade deficit hit a new record high in November following significant growth in imports, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

Inbound shipments rose by 18.5 percent year-on-year to $8.74 billion, PSA data showed, while exports grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent to $4.96 billion.

The total balance of trade in goods hit a deficit of $3.78 billion for the month, higher than the $2.81 billion recorded a year earlier.

Year-to-date, the trade deficit widened by 6.1 percent to $25.7 billion from $24.23 billion.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng said the November trade deficit was worse than expected.

“Import growth surprised on the upside while exports were quite weak,” he noted, adding that this was due to a “higher oil import bill and likely supplies for a strong domestic economy.”

“Raw materials import growth remained high while capital goods imports recovered,” he added.

Cuyegkeng also pointed out that while the data continued to indicate a strong economy, the flip side was that the Philippine peso would again come under pressure.

“We anticipate that the gap between OFW (overseas Filipino worker) remittances and the trade deficit would deteriorate further requiring USD inflows from other sources including outsourcing revenues and FDI (foreign direct investments) net inflows to generate a modest weakness of PHP this year,” he said.

ING expects the peso to weaken to P51.50 to a dollar by year-end.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), meanwhile, called for the continuous improvement of export competitiveness and the identification of emerging markets.

“Exports to Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and EU (European Union) look promising. Gathering of market intelligence, such as market profiles and emerging in-demand exports, as well as information dissemination to exporters should be further strengthened to boost trade, especially exports to East Asia,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

PSA data showed that exports growth last November was slowest since November 2016 as agro-based products and manufactures recorded declines, offsetting gains in mineral, forest, and petroleum products.