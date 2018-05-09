Trade dept imposes price freeze in Boracay

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has frozen the prices of basic commodities on Boracay island in Aklan province after the government closed it to tourists late last month for a six-month rehabilitation.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rebecca M. Racson, officer-in-charge/regional director of DTI in Region 6, said prices of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) were being constantly monitored even before the government declared the famed tourist destination under a state of calamity.

As a result, it was not difficult to determine the automatic price ceiling of BNPCs, which was based on prices a month ago, she added.

BNPCs include canned fish and other marine products, processed milk, coffee, laundry soap, detergent, candles, bread, salt, potable water in bottles and containers, and local noodles.

With entry to the island now being limited, the local government has directed suppliers of these product to secure certification in order to be let in.

Felisa Judith Degala, DTI consumer protection division chief, said the regional office would put the prices of basic necessities in conspicuous places and the jetty port, and publish these in newspaper of regional circulation.

The department’s office in Aklan monitors BNPCs in supermarkets, grocery stores, and hardware and construction supply stories on the island.

Meanwhile, DTI has identified activities that may give workers and small enterprises an alternative source of income and markets, respectively. These include mounting Boracay Island festival in Manila; and setting up kiosks in airports and jetty ports, malls, and Go Lokal! stores.

Other government agencies have introduced plans and programs to clean up the island and soften the closure’s impact.