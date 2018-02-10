Trade gap widens as imports rise

THE trade gap widened to $4.02 billion in December as exports slowed while imports surged, partly in support of a spike in infrastructure-related activities amid the government’s ‘Build Build Build’ program.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday that total external trade in goods reached $13.46 billion, an increase of 8.6 percent from the $12.40 billion registered during the same month in 2016.

Imports increased by 17.6 percent to $8.74 billion from $7.43 billion in 2016. More than a third (35.8 percent) were raw material and intermediate goods, while capital goods accounted for 33 percent and semi-processed raw materials took up another 31.2 percent.

Meanwhile, exports dropped 4.9 percent to $4.72 billion from the previous year’s $4.97 billion, mainly due to sharply lower coconut oil shipments, among others.

As a result, the country’s trade deficit 2017 widened to $4.02 billion from $2.47 billion. The PSA did not provide full-year figures in its statement on Friday.

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) said the government should continue to implement strategies that would heighten demand for Philippine-made products to sustain merchandise trade growth.

“We need to effectively respond to market trends and consumer preferences worldwide to drive more demand for Philippine-made products,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

Export volumes could increase, the NEDA said, especially for banana, coconut, and other agricultural produce by negotiating tariff structures and implementing free trade agreements with major export markets.

“To drive exports growth, we are also looking at maximizing trade agreements with countries in the region,” Pernia said.

Information on emerging demands in potential markets should be pursued along with tighter linkages with businesses, malls and shopping centers overseas to increase the visibility of Philippine export products.

The Trade department was said to be working on enhancing marketing efforts for halal food, fashion and textiles.

“On the domestic front, the Philippine economy is also set to maintain an upward momentum with higher infrastructure spending on account of the ‘Build Build Build’ program. With improved infrastructure landscape, we could reduce the cost of doing business,” Pernia added.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority and the Board of Investments also expect investor confidence and interest to expand, particularly in upstream industries like cement, steel, shipbuilding and petrochemicals.