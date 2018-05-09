Trade gap widens in March on lower exports

THE country’s trade deficit widened in March from a year earlier as exports declined, but the gap was narrower compared to February in 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

Inbound shipments marginally increased by 0.1 percent year-on-year to $8.118 billion while exports declined by 8.2 percent to $5.51 billion, PSA data showed.

The country’s total external trade in goods in March reached $13.63 billion, reflecting a decrease of 3.4 percent from $14.11 billion recorded during the same month in 2017.

The big drop in exports coupled with the marginal rise in imports resulted in a trade deficit of $2.61 billion in March, wider than the $2.10 billion deficit recorded in March 2017 but narrower than the deficit of $2.890 billion recorded in February this year.

For the first quarter of this year, the trade deficit widened by 41.9 percent to $8.661 billion compared to a deficit of $6.103 billion in the same quarter last year. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO