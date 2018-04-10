Trade talks with US ‘impossible’ for now

BEIJING: China on Monday said that trade talks with the United States are “impossible” under current conditions after President Donald Trump tweeted that he saw an end to the dispute.

“Up to now, Chinese and US officials have not held any negotiations on the trade dispute,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a regular press briefing.

“Under the current conditions, it is impossible for the two sides to have any negotiations on this issue,” Geng added.

Asian markets rose earlier in the day as fears about a potentially catastrophic China-US trade war were tempered by hopes the two sides will be able to hammer out an agreement.

On Friday, Trump had warned of tariffs on an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese imports, to which Beijing responded by saying it would stand firm.Top advisor Larry Kudlow, who has often suggested the tariffs might not go into effect, warned Friday the announcements were not negotiating tactics.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House hoped to negotiate but acknowledged a trade war was a possibility.

Trump seemed to back off on Sunday, tweeting that he saw an end to the dispute: “China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do.”

“Taxes will become reciprocal & deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!”

He added that he and China’s President Xi Jinping “will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade.”

US stocks plunged more than two percent Friday after Trump’s warning of additional tariffs, which provoked a strong response from Beijing.

Investors were unnerved by the latest broadside from the volatile US president and by China’s strident response, which vowed that Beijing would stand firm “until the end at any cost.”

Some global investors have, however, taken solace from signals that the Trump administration may be taking a harsh line as a bargaining tactic towards dealmaking with China.

In the wake of Trump’s decision in March to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, primarily to target China, the US on Tuesday published a list of $50 billion in Chinese goods to be hit by tariffs over what Washington says is widespread theft of intellectual property and technology.

China retaliated by unveiling planned levies on $50 billion worth of major US exports including soybeans, cars and small aircraft.

Trump hit back again late Thursday, instructing trade officials to consider the additional levies on $100 billion in imports.

“Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers,” Trump said at the time, calling Beijing’s reaction “unfair.”

So far, only the tariffs on steel and aluminum have taken effect.

US businesses, and farm states most vulnerable to Chinese retaliation, have called for restraint.

Speaking Friday on CNBC, Mnuchin said “I’m cautiously optimistic to work this out,” adding that “I think that we can manage this without significant difficulty to the overall economy.”

China has filed two complaints at the World Trade Organization claiming the United States has violated global trading rules, a charge the White House dismissed.