Trade wars and their modern origins

IN recent days, the trade disagreements between the United States and China – two of the world’s largest economies – have vastly escalated, with mutual declaration of impending tariffs with relatively high rates compared to before, to be slapped on goods imported from each other. This course of trade actions of course has raised concern with many as to whether we are witnessing the onset of another round of “trade wars.” So-called “trade wars,” if indeed they could be so characterized as “wars,” are nevertheless “wars” which are no-gun-and-smoke and non-bloody in nature. They typically do not involve real shootouts on battlefields, much less causing immediate “casualties” or damaged properties as with real wars.

Why then would these trade actions be described as “wars”? There are at least two sets of reasons which lead to such somewhat “gruesome” characterization. The first is a set of shall we say more “modern” reasons. In the olden days roughly before World War 2, it was considered both commonplace and as a matter of course for countries to levy high tariffs (import taxes) or impose severe non-tariff barriers (such as quality control and quarantine requirements) on one another’s goods and services. Countries were supposed to develop their respective (mainly domestic) commerce and industries, producing goods and providing services for their own consumption. This was often done even if they had to do so at a high cost.

International trade was present in those days, but mainly took place when countries are indeed incapable of certain production of goods or provision of services, and must resort to purchasing such expensive foreign stuff. Otherwise, countries mainly each performed their own parts, with scant regard for the economic well-being of others. Countries were supposed to be “resilient,” producing and providing for most of what they needed to keep their respective economies up and running.

Such closed-door and isolated economic models are of course rife hotbeds for the “real” type of wars. As countries did not depend to a large extent on each other’s economies, when they did have disputes on other issues such as sovereignty or national interest, they tended to escalate such disputes into declarations and indeed applications of war, with dire consequences for all parties concerned. The mayhem unleashed during the two World Wars are of course vivid testimonies to such rampant and capricious atrocities.

After World War 2, as countries tried to rebuild themselves from the ashes, they gradually came to realize the true significance of the economic concept of “comparative advantage.” Country A may be able to produce certain goods cheaper than Country B, which in turn may be able to provide certain services cheaper. It then did not make logical sense for both countries to seek to both produce the goods and provide the services, respectively. Instead, Country A should be enabled to export its cheaper goods to Country B with little or no tariffs, while Country B should in turn be allowed to provide its services to Country A at much reduced or removed non-tariff barriers. The economies of both countries would then be able to complement each other and grow more as a whole, creating bigger pieces of the famed economic pie for all to enjoy. Such “open-door” policies were at first hard to swallow for many countries used to “closed-door” running of their respective economies. But the benefits of such trade practices were too large to ignore.

As such, in both bilateral and multilateral trades, two related economic concepts also gradually took shape and came to dominate the trade discourse around the world. The first is the much vaunted “free trade,” where countries to the largest possible extent seek to reduce or even remove their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against one another. This is, at least in theory, so that countries can all develop their comparative advantages to the maximum extent and thereby complement each other’s economies, so as to create more economic win-wins and all-wins.

Another concept is that of “globalization” which also came about as an almost natural product of free trade. Globalization is usually manifested in the different stages of the production chain of certain goods, whereby the works-in-progress of each such production stage may be carried out in different countries where the countries concerned are respectively most capable of (or competitive in) handling the production stages concerned. Finished goods may thus require partial manufacturing in many different countries, and production, just like consumption, become trans-border in nature. Countries thus in a sense integrated their economies with one another, and even if other kinds of disputes occur, they would really think twice before going for the real type of war. The world became “globalized” and supposedly that prevented large-scale outbreaks of major wars.

We will continue with this “trade war” discussion next week.