TRADER faces ESTAFA raps IN VALENZUELA

A 26-year-old businessman was charged with estafa for falsely representing himself as the owner of the company who opened an account with a bank and was able to withdraw more than half a million pesos in Valenzuela City (Metro Manila). John Louie Onofre of 1436 Marissa Street, Barangay Gen. T. de Leon was also facing attempted estafa before the Valenzuela City Prosecutors Office after Antonio Antonio, bank manager of Bank of Makati branch at 238 MacArthur Highway, Karuhatan, Valenzuela City, filed the charges as Onofre tried again to withdraw P300,000 on Monday afternoon. Senior Police Officer 1 Josefino Pagtama of Valenzuela City police and case officer said Onofre first opened an account with the Bank of Makati in its Karuhatan branch on March 15, 2017 under the account name of Sonoma Marketing and submitted a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) certificate of business registration under his name that was approved by the bank. On the same date, he deposited a PBCom check pay to the order of Sonoma Marketing in the amount of P669,326.02. Two days later, he withdrew the amount of P369,000 and another P20,000 on March 24 and P280,000 on March 29. On April 11, Onofre deposited another PBCom check pay to the order of Sonoma Marketing in the amount of P633,969.87 but on April 17, a certain Johnson Go Dy who claimed that he owned Sonoma Marketing called the bank and told the manager that he never opened an account with the Bank of Makati. Bank representatives verified the document submitted by the suspect with DTI Office and barangay (village) hall of Tugatog, Malabon City (Metro Manila) where Sonoma Marketing was located and discovered that Dy was the real owner of the company. Around 2 p.m. on Monday, while Onofre tried to withdraw P300,000, the bank manager ordered the bank security officer to hold him and turned him over to the police. A withdrawal slip and Bank of Makati passbook were recovered by police from his possession.

JING VILLAMENTE