Trading developments

After rising 80.99 points, or 0.97 percent, to 8,453.50 on Monday, March 12, the Philippine stock market fell successively in the next three days by 263.49 points or 3.17 percent all the way down to 8,190.10 on Thursday, March 15.

With buyers far outnumbering sellers at this level, the market rallied back to 8,238 on Friday, March 16.

The market’s biggest single day loss of 158.73 points, or 1.90 percent, on Thursday, March 15, served as the trigger point of St. Michael to enter the market the following day. St. Michael now becomes the sixth active player in our virtual stock trading game.

He submitted two trading “buy” orders that obviously revealed his type of play in the market. This was to have a combination of speculative and safe-haven stocks in his investment portfolio as a strategy to win his game.

His trading orders were to buy 10,000 shares of Philex (PXP) Energy Corporation at P14.00 per share and 10,000 shares of Manila Water Company, Inc. at P27.50 apiece.

Since, his bid price for PXP happened to be just above the day’s low of P13.38 per share, while his buy price for MWC was the stock’s opening price for the day, all of his trading orders were deemed “valid and done.”

Earlier on Tuesday, March 13, Play Hard sold out his shareholding in PXP “to cut loss.” His PXP shares have fallen by 12.11 percent from the time he bought them on March 1.

Notice that he cut his losses at 12.11 percent below his acquisition cost. This was critically higher than the generally applied minimum cut-loss rate of 5 percent.

As shown in the recovery table last time, a 5 percent loss can be totally recovered with a 5.3 percent gain.

If you follow the cut-loss rate of the group, which guys like Swing Trader follow, strongly follow a mandatory 8 percent exit. An 8 percent loss only needs an 8.7 percent gain to fully recover from the loss. This is what most references call as the “minimum tolerable loss.”

If you find a stock to be fundamentally solid but is under heavy selloff pressure by the general market for some technical reason, the “maximum tolerable loss” recommended is 20 percent. This is because it requires a recovery rate of 25 percent only, which is easy to attain under normal market conditions.

To continue, Play Hard submitted another trading order to buy 2,500 shares of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) at P42.00 per share. This was rendered “valid and done” when the stock opened at that price. Unfortunately, ALI’s price fell to P41.00 per share at the close of trading on Friday, March 16.

Dud67 re-entered the market on Thursday, March 15. He submitted a “buy” order for MRC Allied, Incorporated (MRC), for the same reason Play Hard bought the stock as early as the start of the virtual stock trading game on March 1.

Late by at least two weeks, he gave a bid price of P0.78 per share. Since all trading orders were to be theoretically posted before the start of trading hours the following day, his “buy” order for MRC was considered done at P0.77 apiece – again, based on the bourse’s trading rule that gave all higher bids the priority to be done at the lower posted opening price.

Seemingly bedeviled in all his moves, so far, Dud67 had to endure another losing position in MRC when it closed at P0.68 per share by the end of trading on Friday, March 16.

With the market not yet fully recovered, the rest of the players stayed inactive. Below is the trading summary of the active players for the week:

Week 2 (March 12-16, 2018) Trading Summary:

Looking closer at the market’s trading results, total value turnover last week jumped to P19.70 billion. This lifted the week’s average daily value turnover to P9.71 billion and year-to-date daily average to P8.59 billion.

Notwithstanding last week’s big jump in total transactions, the market still ended in negative territory, with a weekly loss of 134.36 points, or 1.60 percent. That also sent the market down 320.27 points or 3.74 percent on a year-to-date basis, or since the beginning of the year.

One reason that may have prevented the market from going up despite the high value turnover was the increased trading activity of foreign investors that reached as much as 74 percent of total market transactions last Friday, but as net sellers all week long.

Much of their selling activities were concentrated on financial institutions and some industrial stocks. This may also explain why even at the huge value turnover of P19.70 billion, the market’s total number of trades was relatively low, compared with what it has been trading doing at its regular average daily value turnover of P7 to 8 billion.

Below is the result of the performance standings of the six active players after two weeks of play:

BY THE WAY: Watch out for our only female player in the virtual stock trading challenge, whom we allowed to join the game to give the male players a run for their money, notwithstanding a two-week handicap.

She is a middle-aged full-time housewife and full-time stock market investor. She also claims to be a part-time contributor to a stock market website offering real-time market information and advisory – which made me think that she might actually own the outfit. She’ll go by the pseudonym of “Pixiu.”

