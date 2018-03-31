Trading symbol change next week for Pure Foods

THE trading symbol of Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Pure Foods Co., Inc. for its common shares will be changed from “PF” to “FB” effective Thursday, April 5, 2018.

This follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s March 23 approval for the company to change its corporate name to San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. in line with the group’s plan to unify its food, liquor, and beverage units.

“Please be advised that the change in corporate name and stock symbol … “PF” to … “FB” will be reflected on the Exchange’s trading system effective on Thursday, April 5, 2018,” Pure Foods said on Wednesday.

Similarly, preferred shares currently trading under the ticker symbol “PFP” will be traded under “FBP” on the same day.

“For those stockholders who will not be able to have their old stock certificates replaced, management has determined that all previously issued stock certificates shall remain valid, subsisting, and will continue to be honored by the company,” Pure Foods said.

Parent firm San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is embarking on a unification of its traditional businesses Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. and San Miguel Brewery, Inc. into Pure Foods with the latter the surviving entity, alongside its primary purpose to include the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

This is being done via a share-swap deal worth over P336 billion.

Under the transaction, SMC will subscribe to 4.24 billion additional common shares in Pure Foods out of new shares coming from an increase in authorized capital stock and a 10:1 ratio split. The new shares will be issued through a follow-on offering.

SMC in turn will pay Pure Foods through the transfer of 7.86 billion common shares in SMB and 216.97 million shares in Ginebra.

Upon consolidation, Pure Foods’ capital stock is expected to increase from P2.46 billion to P12 billion, divided into 11.6 billion common shares at a par value of P1 apiece and 40 million preferred shares with a par value of P10 per share.

In line with efforts to comply with the 20 percent minimum public ownership requirement imposed by the SEC in November last year, Pure Foods is set to conduct a $1.5 billion follow-on offering in the third quarter of this year.