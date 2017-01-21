Tradition, luxury at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

The first month of 2017 is wrapping up but the Year of the Fire Rooster is just about to begin. And what a better way to usher in the Chinese New Year than attracting prosperity and continuing tradition in the midst of luxury?

Marco Polo Ortigas is pulling all stops to do just that beginning January 27, where a New Year’s Eve celebration is set at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Located on the 7th floor, the ballroom will be a set to live entertainment, calligraphy, and selling and display of Feng Shui cures and enhancers, for guests to enjoy.

Making the celebration special is the appearance of international Feng Shui expert Marites Allen.

Moreover, guests can continue the long-standing tradition of celebrating Chinese New Year with a dragon dance performance believed to bring good luck to everyone. To keep the prosperity going, Cantonese temptations – which combines traditional and modern culinary techniques by executive Chinese chef Raymond Yeung with his Yin and Yang set menus for lunch – will be served at Lung Hin.

Finally, welcome the good luck that the new year brings with symbolic glutinous rice cakes (tikoy), presented in round cakes with yam and brown sugar flavors and special Koi-shaped coconut flavor or indulge in a delightful and delectable Golden Pineapple Pastry that comes in a box of eight in Lung Hin until January 31.

Visit www.marcopolohotels.com for details.