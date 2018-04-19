Tradition meets modernity at the ‘Heart of Asia’

CHIAYI, TAIWAN: The smell of delicious street food wafting through the rather chilly air; the sound of loud music booming through the speakers; and the wondrous sight of bright and colorful lanterns floating gracefully above a vast field. This was the sensory experience that delighted throngs of tourists who came for the 29th Taiwan Lantern Festival this year.

One of the most anticipated events in Taiwan, which has earned the “Heart of Asia” moniker, the festival is also known as the “Little New Year” among the Chinese. But more than just a sensory spectacle, the lantern festival symbolically exists as the continuation of a centuries-old tradition amid the integration of modern technology.

Age-old tradition

“The lantern festival dates back to the Tang Dyntasy, 1400 years ago [the second longest empire in Chinese history]. During that time, after Chinese New Year, students would return to their schools with lanterns and wish teachers a prosperous new year. The teachers in turn will help them light up the lanterns,” Chiayi County Commissioner Helen Chang recalled to the international members of the press, including The Manila Times, at this year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival media briefing.

Across Taiwan’s communities, the Lantern Festival is treated as a major feast. According to tradition, residents celebrate the occasion on the 15th day of the first lunar month by setting off firecrackers, displaying hand-held lanterns and going to temples. Moreover, the Taiwanese consider the celebration a time to wish for peace and prosperity for the country and the people.

Through history, Taiwan carried on this tradition in large and small scales across the nation. In 1990, however, the Ministry of Transportation and Communication’s Tourism Bureau began to spearhead a national celebration for the folk festival.

Besides the 21-meter-high main lantern, close to 6000 other displays were spread across 50 hectares of land in Chiayi—a truly spectacular sight

“Since 1990, we’ve been combining re­levant talents and concepts in art curating, installation art, architectural landscape and city marketing to not only present the exquisite traditional Lantern Festival but also to artistically showcase Taiwan’s characteristics,” Joe Chou, the bureau’s director general stated.

For its first 11 years, the celebration of Taiwan Lantern Festival was at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Park in the capital, Taipei. But since 2001, the celebration began touring around Taiwan.

To be sure, while the celebration has been centralized by Ministry of Transportation and Communication, almost each county and city continue to stage their own lantern festivals.

“What sets the Taiwan Lantern Festival apart from the various lantern festivals around the country is that it integrates tradition and modernity,” Chou noted.

Custom and modern technology

Based on tradition, the Taiwan Lantern Festival each year uses the animal sign on the Chinese Zodiac as the theme of the main lantern. It also pays attention to traditional customs in determining the location, construction and placement rituals.

In fact, a closer look at the festival’s Main Lantern will show that its design is based on the Chinese Eight Trigrams, which symbolize Taiwan’s traditional philosophy and culture.

The lighting ceremony of the main lantern too is chosen based on what is considered an auspicious moment. At that moment, they proceed with the traditional blowing of the whistle wherein if the president lights the lantern, a team of others blow whistle nine times; if the prime minister leads the lighting, the whistles are blown eight times; and finally, if the minister of Transportation and Communications takes on the role, the whistle is blown seven times.

“With traditional etiquette and folk tales as the theme, we cleverly combine lanterns with scenario-based technology to create an ambilight-like scenery,” Chou further said.

Year of the Dog

For 2018, Taiwan Lantern Festival’s 21-meter high pièce de résistance was called “Loyal Auspiciousness.” Following tradition, it made use of the dog, the Chinese zodiac animal for the year.

This edition proved to be exceptional, however, as besides the dog, a child from the Tsou tribe [one the indigenous group of Taiwan who are based in Chiayi county]was featured in the main lantern. Happily waving to the crowds with his dog by his side, “Loyal Auspiciousness” aimed to make spectators feel that he is sending them good wishes with a smile.

Besides this main attraction, 6000 more lanterns in different shapes and sizes—from handheld ones to larger than life scales—were spread across 50 hectares of land. They varied in designs that embody traditional customs and auspicious themes. And not only local craftsmen were involved in producing the lanterns, but there were also prominent ones made by students and even inmates.

Another first for the Taiwan Lantern Festival this year was the use of full-field spotlights to shine the latitude and longitude beams in the sky and present the Tropic of Cancer going through the mountains and plains of Chiayi County.

More astonishingly, the Ministry of Transportation and Communication revealed that 20,000 light bulbs and around 2,000 circuits were used to light up what they declared as the biggest edition of the festival ever held in Taiwan.

As the festival continues to draw more tourists each year, the organizers have also utilized technology to make the experience better for everyone. One such example is the Taiwan Lantern Festival smartphone app which helped in navigating the lantern areas as well as provide information on design concepts of the lanterns. Mobile payments and cashless bazaars were also prominent during the festival for more convenience.

With the festive atmosphere among friends and families it is easy to see why the Taiwan Lantern Festival is not only one of the most anticipated but also one of the most loved events in the Asian region. It is an experience an international visitor should try at least once, and the next opportunity will be in 2019 at Dapeng Bay in Pingtun County, southern Taiwan.