Is traditional corporate governance structure enough?

One of the biggest problems with publicly-listed corporations is that they can grow in size quite rapidly. “But isn’t this the whole point of going public?”, one might ask. Well, yes and no. Listing enables corporate leaders to access public funding so that they can finance expansion, modernization and other strategic growth requirements without going into more debt. Indeed, this can help a company to ramp up its revenue and market share and, if it plays its cards right, this can lead to benefits for all stakeholders as well as higher profitability.

Size, however, brings its own set of challenges. Sometimes, the leaders of the company are not equipped to deal well with all the challenges and accompanying risks that come their way. Having more customers exposes the company to more potential product quality and safety issues. A larger workforce brings up more potential labor complaints. A larger number of shareholders brings with it more voices to listen to during shareholder meetings and, potentially, more regulatory scrutiny when shareholders complain to authorities.

In short, size brings internal complexity. When this combines with an increasingly complex and unpredictable business landscape, the result can be headaches all around for all stakeholders and regulators as well.

Agricultural products distributor Calata Corporation is an important case in point. The company had the makings of romantic IPOs in other countries: an aggressive visionary leader, an exciting business model and a wildly gyrating stock price because of public interest. The allure of a company that made a billionaire of founder Joseph Calata was too strong to resist for many. I was impressed myself.

But charges of bad corporate governance practices and regulatory violations hounded the company for years.

The PSE’s eventual suspension in trading of the company’s shares and, finally, its delisting, has left much anguish in its wake. The truth about the charges may or may not ever be established but the damage for many investors and stakeholders cannot be denied.

To be fair, business is always accompanied by risk. Anyone who buys company shares hoping for sure returns is in fantasyland. All that shareholders can hope for is that the board and management of the company will do right by them and give everyone a fair chance of benefiting from the company’s operations.

Unfortunately, the governance structure of a company is based on a really old model, which represents the hope that a group of wise and knowledgeable people called directors can meet a few times a year and thereby effectively direct, monitor and control the activities of management for the good of the company and all its stakeholders. Whether the Calata board was doing its job properly will take more research. In any case, I believe that given today’s fast-moving and complex world, the classical model of corporate governance is woefully inadequate.

Michael Pirson and ShannTurnbull, writing in the Journal of Business Ethics, argue that directors and managers of large corporations simply cannot process the information needed to navigate large corporations through risky waters. Information from various parts of the company take too long to reach top management and arrive with much distortion. Even if information reaches corporate leaders, internal group dynamics and personal biases make timely and prudent decision-making very difficult, if not impossible.

Pirson and Turnbull propose network governance as a better alternative to today’s single-board structure. I will discuss this in a future column.

Dr. Ben Teehankee is full professor of management and organization at De La Salle University. Email: benito.teehankee@dlsu.edu.ph.