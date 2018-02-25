Traditional Korean liquors on exhibit at KCC

Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) opened its first exhibition for 2018 “Korean Sool” at KCC Exhibit Hall in Taguig City.

The exhibition features the history of Korean liquor—its origin, brewing process, drinking etiquette and proper table setting. Varieties of Korean traditional liquors are also on display for the visitors to discover.

Sool or alcohol in Korean language plays a significant role in Korean drinking and food culture. Korea has a long tradition of consuming liquors to celebrate holidays, ancestral rites and exchange goodwill with co-workers and friends.

Jisung Chun, Korean rice liquor sommelier and founder of Soy and Rice, curated the exhibition. “There are more than 2,000 kinds of Korean traditional drinks in Korea. Each drink has its unique story and flavor. Through the “Korean Sool” exhibition, I hope to spread the charm of Korean drinks and start the ‘Korean sool wave’ in the Philippines,” said Chun.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition hosted a Korean traditional snack (hangwa) making workshop, free tasting session, makgeolli (rice wine) making workshop and other programs to provide best experience of the culture.

“This exhibition is a good opportunity for the Filipinos to understand further the other aspects of Korean Culture, as our Filipino friends are showing a great interest in knowing our culture. Here we will discover the other varieties of Korean traditional drinks aside from makgeolli and soju and build more understanding on Korean food and drinking culture,” said Lee Jincheol, Director of KCC.

“Korean Sool” exhibition is open to the public for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday at the KCC Exhibition Hall.