Traditional musical instruments up close

Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc. in partnership with SM held an exhibit of Philippine traditional musical instruments at the Block at SM City North Edsa featuring implements from the collection of National Artists for Music Lucrecia Kasilag and Ramon Santos.

People had the rare opportunity to view up close instruments that acted as mode of communication during the earlier times such as dabakan, gangsa and bandurria, which were used to create classic Filipino folk songs still enjoyed by music lovers in modern times.

The exhibit also featured different photo panels of other traditional musical instruments.

Highlighting the event was the performance of Philippine Women’s University-Jose Abad Santos Memorial School (PWU-JASMS) with their repertoire of classic folk songs, including “Kukudlong,” arranged by Santos who also graced the launch.