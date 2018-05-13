Traffic agency on heightened alert vs vehicles transporting ‘flying voters’

THE Inter-agency Council for Traffic (IACT) on Sunday announced preventive measures to counter vehicles ferrying “hakot” or flying voters for the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (Youth Council) Elections on Monday, May 14.

Transportation (DoTr) Undersecretary Tim Orbos said IACT would intensify its operations to check “colorum” (unregistered or illegal) vehicles being used to transport flying voters or voters who ‘fly’ to certain areas to vote despite being already registered in another place especially for tomorrow’s polls.

“It is high time for out-of-line and colorum vehicles to stop being used for ‘hakot’ voters to ensure honest, orderly and peaceful elections,” said Orbos, who also heads IACT.

The heightened alert status is in line with Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade’s desire to give the public safe and comfortable travel, especially those who will go to provinces for the elections.

“It is part of DoTr’s mandate to make sure vehicles plying on the road aren’t colorum and out-of-line,” Tugade said.

Orbos appealed to vehicle operators and drivers not to allow themselves to be used in illegal activities as penalties for violators were harsh.

“Aside from colorum violation, drivers and operators might face jail time according to the Omnibus Election Code,” he added.

“We will also make sure no candidate will be spared, particularly those who will use colorum vehicles for their personal advantage,” Orbos said.

Orbos encouraged public participation in fully eradicating vehicles being used in illegal activities and report on IACT’s Facebook page or call Transport Action Center Hotline 7890 to report those transporting flying voters.

Based on IACT’s data, there were 2,954 vehicles flagged down, impounded, and issued citation tickets under the council’s Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok and anti-colorum vehicle campaign. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ