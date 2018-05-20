Traffic-hit Le Tour calls off opening stage

PALAYAN CITY, NUEVA ECIJA: Unfavorable road conditions brought by water pipe repairs and heavy traffic congestion in Bulacan and Pampanga forced Le Tour de Filipinas organizers to call off Sunday’s opening stage.

What was expected to be a relatively flat 157.15-km cruise from Liwasang Aurora at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City encountered several restarts due to pipe repairs in Valenzuela and Marilao in Bulacan before it came to a shuddering halt near the halfway mark at the Plazang Luma in Arayat, Pampanga, because of an unexpected gridlock.

“The race was stopped for one reason: unmanageable traffic which was rather surprising on a Sunday morning,” lamented Commissaire 4 Jun Lomibao, who monitored the situation closely with Chief Commissaire Louise Jones from Australia.

“The organizers made several trips here, around four to five times, on a Sunday morning to test the traffic,” Lomibao said. “But after five neutralizations, the chief commissaire decided to stop the race.”

Thus, the annual road race co-presented by Air21, Cignal and Cargohaus Inc. basically starts with Stage 2 today from Cabanatuan City to Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, through Dalton Pass.

Nonetheless, the caravan, bannered by 79 riders from 16 local and foreign teams, still felt the warm welcome from a sizeable Novo Ecijano crowd, including Palayan City Mayor Rianne Cuevas, during the mass finish in front of the Plaza Concepcion here where a festive production number was also shown.

The riders, including 29 of the country’s top guns, have no other choice but to move on as they gear up for another tough test on Monday, a 157.90 km Stage 2 trek from Cabanatuan City to Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya via the dreaded Dalton Pass which offers a pair of Category 2 and 4 climb challenges.

“Nakakapanghinayang pero okay lang ‘yun kasi para sa safety naman ng lahat,” said veteran Team Bike Extreme rider Cris Joven, who formed a three-man breakaway group with compatriot Juan Barrios of Team CCN and Korean Jang Jiung of Korail Cycling Team before the race was finally stopped at the 71.08-km mark.

Joven, 31, back in the only International Cycling Union-sanctioned bikathon in the country after five years, admitted that he can put his encouraging start to good use in his bid to stay in the hunt.

The 157.90-km Stage 2 today will cover 157.90 kms while Tuesday’s Stage 3 will the longest at 185.20 kms from Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya, to Lingayen, Pangasinan.

But attention will be on Stage 4 when the race traverses Kennon Road where a Hors Category climb awaits the riders.