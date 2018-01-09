Metro traffic heavy as major roads closed for Nazarene procession

VEHICULAR traffic along Edsa and its major intersections as of 7 a.m. is now slow moving, the Metropolitan Development Authority said Tuesday, as motorists look for alternative routes following road closures because of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila.

Edsa southbound from Scout Borromeo to Boni Avenue is moderate to slow moving.

Meanwhile, Edsa northbound from Harrison to Tramo is also moving slow; from Magallanes to Buendia Avenue, moderate to slow moving; and Santolan moving moderately.

The MMDA also said that Espana, which is nearest to Quiapo Church, was now experiencing a heavy build up of traffic.

Meanwhile, traffic update from app Waze showed traffic at a standstill on major intersections along Edsa, particularly Quezon Avenue, Aurora Boulevard, Boni Serrano Avenue, Shaw Boulevard.

Heavy traffic is also reported from Guadalupe to Buendia Avenue for both southbound and northbound vehicles. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ