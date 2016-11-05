Traffic rerouted for Bar exams

SOME streets near the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila where the Bar exams will be held will be closed to vehicular traffic Sunday.

The westbound lane of Espana Boulevard from A.H. Lacson Avenue to P. Noval Street will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The stretch of Dapitan Street from A. H. Lacson to P. Noval will also be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All vehicles intending to use Dapitan St. going to Quiapo shall go straight to A. H. Lacson Ave. then turn right to España Blvd. to point of destination.

All vehicles utilizing the stretch of Dapitan St. going to Quiapo shall also turn right to A.H. Lacson Ave., left to Aragon St. straight to A. Mendoza Ave. to point of destination.

Vehicles coming from Nagtahan intending to use Dapitan St. via A.H. Lacson Ave. shall turn left to Aragon St., straight to A. Mendoza Ave. to point of destination.

The Supreme Court (SC) allowed 6,831 law graduates to take the 2016 Bar examinations on all four Sundays of November starting today.

The examinees will hurdle eight subjects — Political Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Labor Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Mercantile Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics.

The exams are usually composed of essay-type and multiple choice questions, for enumeration and differentiation.

This year’s bar examination committee chairman is SC Associate Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr.

The committee has set up contingency measures in case there will be heavy rains that will cause flooding at UST and its vicinity.

Buses will transport examinees and duty personnel to UST from pick-up points such as Quezon City Memorial Circle, SC compound, Coastal Mall Terminal, Parañaque City and the Marikina Sports Complex.

The SC shuttle buses will be stationed at these areas as early as 5 a.m. and will leave at exactly 5:30 a.m.

Police warned that the sale and distribution of beer, wine and other intoxicating liquor is strictly prohibited within 100 meters of the examination venue.

In 2015, 7,146 law graduates were allowed to take the exams but only 6,600 completed tests. Jaime R. Pilapil