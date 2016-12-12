Traffic rules to be strictly enforced ahead of holidays

AUTHORITIES on Sunday warned motorists road rules would be enforced strictly in Metro Manila starting this week, with traffic expected to become heavier amid the Christmas rush.

In a statement, Thomas Orbos, general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), said traffic enforcers had been instructed to apprehend erring motorists without hampering the flow of traffic. Violators not apprehended on the ground will still be issued traffic violation tickets by mail through the MMDA’s “no-contact apprehension” scheme.

The Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) wanted to keep vehicles moving on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) and other major roads, the MMDA said.

Orbos asked traffic district heads in a meting at the MMDA Metrobase on Friday to raise their concerns and recommendations on their areas of responsibilities.

“They (traffic district heads) would know better what measures need to be done as they are the ones on the ground and are more familiar with their areas,” Orbos said.

During the meeting, the district officers agreed to “strengthen command and control” on choke points along EDSA between Timog and Ayala avenues, starting today until Christmas.

Additional hand-held radios will be distributed to traffic enforcers to ensure immediate communication and response, the MMDA said.

Traffic aides will not be allowed to be absent from work from December 21 to 24, it also said.