Traffic still light in areas around Nazarene but roads close starting at 10 p.m.–MMDA

TRAFFIC along both lanes of Roxas Boulevard is moving lightly despite the influx of devotees lining up at the Quirino Grandstand on the second day of the “Pahalik sa Poong Nazareno,” a spokesperson of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday.

Celine Pialago said, however, that there was a build up along the major routes going to Roxas Boulevard as of 12 noon but not on access roads that the MMDA closed down in anticipation of the huge crowd for the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Tuesday.

The MMDA started closing down several roads on Sunday afternoon as part of the preparation for the Traslacion or procession, considered the highlight of the annual celebration in Manila.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, the following roads will be closed to traffic: Katigbak and South Drive (one lane accessible to Manila Hotel and H20 Hotel); northbound lane of Quezon and MacArthur Bridge from Bonifacio Shrine onwards, and Taft Avenue from Ayala Boulevard to Bonifacio Shrine, according to an MMDA traffic advisory.

In the same advisory, the MMDA announced a rerouting plan for affected motorists:

* Those with light vehicles driving southbound along Bonifacio Drive and Roxas Boulevard shall turn around to Anda Circle going to A. Soriano Avenue, turn right to Gen. Luna Street to Burgos-Orosa Street, then turn left to TM Kalaw Street to Taft Avenue to point of destination;

* Vehicles coming from the southern part of Manila intending to take the northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard from TM Kalaw to P. Burgos Streets shall turn right to TM Kalaw Street, left to Orosa Street going to Intramuros, left to A. Soriano Avenue to point of destination;

* Vehicles plying P. Burgos Street shall turn right to Finance Road to Ayala Avenue to destination and vehicles using Taft Avenue northbound shall turn right to Ayala Boulevard to destination.

Meanwhile, trucks and other heavy vehicles intending to utilize the stretch of Bonifacio Drive southbound shall turn around Anda Circle going back to northbound lane of Road 10 to C3 to destination.

Starting at 12 midnight on Tuesday, the following roads will be closed for the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene set at 6 a.m.:

* Stretch of MacArthur, Jones, and Quezon Bridges;

* Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to T.M. Kalaw Street;

* both lanes of Quezon Boulevard (Quiapo) from A. Mendoza/Fugoso Street and España Avenue/P Campa for southbound and from Taft Avenue/Ayala Boulevard for northbound vehicles.

Vehicles going to and out of Manila will be rerouted to the following roads:

* Those coming from Quezon City using the stretch of Espana Avenue shall turn right to P. Campa Street then turn left to A. Mendoza Street, then turn right to Fugoso Street., turn right to C.M. Recto Avenue or left to Nicanor Reyes Street, turn right to C.M. Recto Avenue to destination;

* Those coming from Legarda Street shall turn right to C.M. Recto Avenue or turn left to Mendiola Street to destination;

* Those coming from Caloocan City plying Rizal Avenue shall turn right to Fugoso Street or C.M. Recto Avenue to destination;

* Those coming from Reina Regente Street using southbound lane shall turn right to San Fernando St. or make a U-turn at Plaza Ruiz to destination;

* Light vehicles intending to take the stretch of Bonifacio Drive and Roxas Boulevard southbound shall turn around to Anda Circle going to Delpan or Moriones to destination.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles/cargo trucks shall take Pres. Osmeña to Pres. Quirino Avenue to Nagtahan Bridge via AH Lacson Avenue to Capulong Street (vice versa) while buses using Taft Avenue northbound shall turn right to Ayala Avenue to destination.

“The closure of some streets will be in effect as the procession approaches and will be opened immediately once the tail end of the procession passes,” according to the advisory.

Organizers of the procession announced a slight change in its route, saying it will no longer pass through the Lagusnilad Bridge for safety concerns.

About 1.4 million devotees joined the 22-hour procession in 2017.

Father Douglas Badong, a priest at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, or the Quiapo Church, said he expected about one to two million people to join the procession this year.