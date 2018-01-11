Tragic start to New Year for migrants as hundreds feared dead in Mediterranean – UN

Reports reveal that close to 200 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean Sea – with up to 100 unaccounted for since Saturday, the United Nations migration agency said on Wednesday. Othman Belbeisi, Chief of the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Libya Mission, said that they have seen “close to 800 migrants rescued or intercepted off the Libyan coast, with more lives lost at sea,” during the first 10 days of 2018. He added that “more has to be done to reduce irregular unsafe movements of people along the Central Mediterranean route.” By contrast, at a time when Mediterranean migrants’ death dropped sharply, IOM recorded only 26 on the Mediterranean Sea lanes in December. While January 2017 had witnessed some 254 deaths, this week’s reports suggest that the start of 2018 may be even deadlier. The UN migration agency continues to provide support and direct humanitarian assistance to the survivors of this latest tragedy, many of whom now are at Libya’s Tajoura detention center.

UN DAILY NEWS