Trail protection from Overland!

With its vast experience and knowledge of taking on the rugged terrain, Overland has been designing and engineering off-road products to protect your SUV from the harsh elements of Mother Nature, while maximizing your vehicle’s load.

Overland’s line of off-road gears and equipment are designed to take on the punishment of trail driving. Their extensive line-up of 4×4 bumpers are designed to minimize vehicle damage and keep you moving. The standard Bull Bar replaces the front bumper completely with a robust steel bumper designed specifically for each application. You won’t find a more thoroughly designed and manufactured vehicle protection system than Overland’s line of front, rear and side bumper protection.

Engineering a bull bar requires careful consideration of a number of factors to ensure it properly serves its purpose. Factors such as vehicle design, crush rate, air bag deployment, approach angles, accessory fitment, strength, weight, and aesthetics are taken into consideration.

Overland steel bumpers are custom-fit for pick-ups and SUVs such as the Toyota Hi-Lux and Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu mu-X and D-MAX, Ford Ranger, and the Mazda BT-50. Prior to global distribution, Overland products were tested in the jungles of Thailand, Malaysia, and Burma.

Protect and enhance the capacity of your SUV with Overland. It is available at Autobuff, Banawe, Quezon City, WERNZ Off-road Shop, Goldcars Banawe, and dealers nationwide.