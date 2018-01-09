Train 1A, 1B income seen hitting P969.2B

Potential revenues from two packages under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) initiative could hit P969.2 billion by the end of 2022, the Finance department said.

Income from the first package — Train 1A or the just-implemented Republic Act 10963 — will account for the bulk or P786.4 billion.

“Over the course of five years, we will raise over P786 billion in revenue with this law. These revenues will fund the President’s priority social and infrastructure programs” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said in a speech in Malacañang on Monday.

A Train 1A breakdown shows losses from the reduction of personal income taxes hitting P894.2 billion over five years, while losses from lower estate and donor’s taxes were seen at P20.5 billion.

Revenues that will compensate for this were detailed as follows: P3 billion from corporate income tax levied on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, P250.3 billion from value-added taxes, P564.8 billion from petroleum excise taxes, P81.3 billion from automobile excise taxes, P308.1 billion from sugar sweetened beverage excise taxes, P215.1 billion from tax administration and P278.5 from “other” provisions that were not specified.

The still-to-be-approved Train 1B, meanwhile, which includes complementary measures such as motor vehicle users’ charges and an estate tax amnesty, is expected to generate P182.7 billion for the government by 2022.

“In Package 1, Congress passed two-thirds of the needed revenue for 2018 and it is expected to pass the balance early in 2018 to help us achieve our revenue and deficit targets,” Dominguez said.

He said the Train could either fund the construction of ​629,120 public school classrooms or the hiring of 2,685,101 public school teachers; the establishment of ​60,483 rural health units, 484,326 barangay health stations and 1,324 provincial hospitals; 35,745 kilometers of paved roads, 786,400 kilometers of temporary bridge upgrades, or irrigate 2,665,763 hectares.

To protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of price increases resulting from higher fuel taxes, Train will also help finance a program spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide targeted cash transfers to the poorest 10 million households.

The DSWD will identify the beneficiaries based on the Listahanan, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino or 4Ps ​Program and the list of ​social pension beneficiaries, Dominguez said.

The P25.7-billion.budget for the cash transfer program is included in the 2018 budget, he added.