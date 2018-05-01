Train 2 to displace workers—Aquino

THOUSANDS of employees may end up without jobs once the government implements the second tax reform package that would lead to the removal of the tax incentives granted to some companies, Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th warned Monday.

Aquino said if the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act implemented in January triggered an increase in the prices of basic goods, the TRAIN 2 would put the employment of many Filipinos on the line.

The proposed tax law seeks to rationalize the tax incentives being given to various businesses, including the removal of tax incentives given to accredited firms of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)

“After the increase in prices of goods and services, the government will put the jobs of many Filipinos in peril by removing incentives to some businesses,” Aquino said.

The senator stressed that if the tax incentives being given to PEZA-accredited firms are removed, many companies would be forced to close shop, leaving many Filipinos jobless.

Investors planning to put up shop in economic zones may also be discouraged once the second part of the government’s tax package is enacted.

Aquino called on the government to further study the impact of the Train 2, noting that Filipinos are still trying to cope with the effects of the package one of the Train law.

The first Train package reduced personal income taxes but increased excise tax for fuel, automobiles, sugar-sweetened beverages and imported coal and expanded the value-added tax base.

While Aquino acknowledged that the Train increased the take-home pay of ordinary workers, the additional pay is not enough to cover the rise in prices of basic goods in the market.

In a recent Pulse Asia survey, 98 percent of 1,200 respondents claimed that the prices of basic goods they usually purchase have increased since January because of the tax reform law.

About 86 percent of the respondents said they were strongly affected by the increase in prices of goods, 13 percent were “somewhat affected,” and only one percent said they were not affected at all.

Instead of pushing Train 2, Aquino said the government should first consider reviewing the package 1 especially after the country’s inflation rate for March hit 4.3 percent which was beyond the projection of two to four percent.

Aquino filed Senate Resolution 704 calling on the appropriate Senate committees to conduct a review of the Train Law.