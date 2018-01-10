Train Law effects on prices ‘transitory’ – Budget secretary

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno on Wednesday said the 2018 General Appropriations Act includes allocations for mitigating measures intended to offset the slight, “transitory” uptick in prices caused by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Law.

In this year’s national budget, a total of P28.8 billion has been earmarked for the Tax Reform Cash Transfer Project, the loan facility subsidies for the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program and the implementation of the National ID System.

“We laud the passage of Package 1A of Train insofar as it supports the administration’s socio-economic agenda,” Diokno said in a statement.

The Train Law “will raise the necessary revenues for our much-needed Build Build Build program and social services initiatives,” he added, referring to the government’s huge infrastructure program.

“Nevertheless, we are aware of the short-term and transitory effects of [the law]on consumer prices, which is why the government incorporated these mitigating measures in the 2018 budget,” the Budget chief said.

In particular, Diokno noted, P24.5 billion is set aside for unconditional cash grants to the poorest 50 percent of households identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development through the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction.

This allocation is lodged in the budget of the Land Bank of the Philippines.

For 2018, over 10 million Filipino households will receive P200 a month to offset the slight increase in prices because of higher excise taxes imposed by the new law.

“The unconditional cash grants will more than offset the short-term inflationary impact of Train,” Diokno said.

“This is in response to critics who say that [the law]is anti-poor because the informal sector and already tax-exempt wage earners will be faced with higher excise taxes,” he added.

“So aside from increasing the take-home pay of many workers with the reduced income tax rates, we will also augment the incomes of the poorest 50 percent of households. More so, in 2019 and 2020, we will raise the subsidy to P300 per month per household,” the Budget secretary said.

Even as the Train Law is seen boosting inflation by 0.85 to 1.2 percentage points in 2018 and by 0.4 to 0.55 percentage points by 2019, according to him, this is projected to be countered by the lowering of rice prices through rice policy reforms.

The proposed removal of quantitative restrictions on rice could lower inflation by about 1.14 percentage points annually.

“The inflationary effects of [the law]are projected to be temporary, aside from being countered by lower rice prices with the removal of quantitative restrictions. This is why the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] maintained its inflation target at 2 to 4 percent, and approved by the DBCC [Development Budget Coordination Committee] last December 2017,” Diokno said.

In the long-term, he added, the law should even lead to lower prices as it will result in better productivity and lower transportation costs with superior infrastructure.

Meanwhile, about P2.3 billion is allocated for the loan facility to be extended to PUV drivers to replace old public utility jeepneys with safer, more comfortable and more economical PUVs.

For the National ID System, P2 billion is earmarked.

The allocation is within the budget of the Philippine Statistics Authority and will ensure that public resources are delivered to their intended beneficiaries.

The system will limit leakages in the delivery of social services programs, particularly the cash transfer programs of the government.