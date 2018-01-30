The TRAIN law and the poor

THERE is no doubt about it. The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law shifts the tax burden away from income and into consumption.

The law reduces the income tax burden of the earning Filipinos, recalibrating the brackets with the intention of increasing the disposable income after taxes. The theory is that increases in disposable income can spur consumption. This will not only drive growth, but also generate government revenues where the taxes are now shifted to the consumption of goods and services.

While the law targets specific goods, such as sweetened beverages and vehicles, it also has increased the taxes for fuel. We know that the latter would lead to increases not only in transportation costs, but will have an effect in the prices of practically all commodities.

The idea is that whatever is lost in tax revenues from personal income is compensated by the taxes on the purchase of goods and services.

One could argue that the taxes on vehicles would have positive environmental benefits, even as the taxes on sweetened beverages would have positive health benefits. In addition, one can also argue that taxes on vehicles will only affect the upper classes, and not the poor.

However, the fuel taxes will have an effect that will cut across income classes. And for the poor, this would even be costlier, since their pre-TRAIN levels of earnings, if any, are not taxed anyway, and hence any change in the tax rates would not have an effect in their disposable incomes. Thus, any increase in prices of transportation fares and commodities will certainly hit the poorer classes of society harder.

This is precisely why there is a subsidy component to the TRAIN Law, which is going to be implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the unconditional cash transfer (UCT) program.

Under UCT, households which qualify will be given a monthly cash grant of P200 in 2018, and P300 in 2019 and 2020. It is estimated that about 10 million Filipino households and individuals who belong to the poorest sector of the country will benefit from this program.

At the end of the month, the DSWD is scheduled to begin handing out a lumpsum of P2,400 to the qualified beneficiaries. For 2018, a total of P24 billion has been earmarked for the implementation of the UCT in the 2018 General Appropriations Act. The funds are now deposited with the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The first to receive the cash grant are the 1.8 million household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) with cash cards who will receive these by tomorrow, January 31. The remaining 2.6 million 4Ps beneficiaries without cash cards will receive theirs at a later date.

Also included in the UCT are the three million indigent senior citizens who are currently also beneficiaries of the DSWD Social Pension Program which is implemented in partnership with their respective local government units (LGUs). They will receive their cash grants by the end of March 2018.

The remaining 2.6 million households will then be chosen from the DSWD Listahanan, or National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR). A validation process will be conducted and is expected to last for three months. DSWD plans to finish the process by May so that the cash grants will be distributed to the qualified households by the end of June.

Key to the success of this component of the TRAIN Law is the effectiveness and efficacy of its implementation. The DSWD is now in the process of finalizing the implementing guidelines. Included in the guidelines are the terms of partnerships with Land Bank and other financial institutions. A program management office will be established within the DSWD to oversee payroll generation, beneficiary validation and the release of the funds to the beneficiaries.

Unlike the 4Ps, which is a conditional cash transfer where the disbursement of the cash grant is contingent on some conditions, such as enrolling children in school, the UCT is an outright subsidy given by the State to the poor to shelter them from the shock of increasing prices despite unchanging low levels of income which is expected as an effect of TRAIN.

Outright subsidies are always a double-edged sword. They provide a stopgap measure for families which are adversely affected, hoping that the cash grants will compensate for the increases in household expenditures due to rising prices of commodities.

However, the strategy of giving a lumpsum of P2,400 to a household, without the rudimentary consciousness to save, could lead to the possibility that the amount may end up being quickly spent, and hence its effects would not be felt to be spread out over the entire year. Another concern is whether the amount is enough to cover the increases in the prices of goods. The subsidy appears to be also insensitive to household size, which is in fact a primary factor in determining whether the amount would be sufficient.

The TRAIN law is banking on the economic growth that will be generated by the infrastructures to be built and whose funds will be drawn from the tax revenues, as well as from foreign development assistance whose release is premised on the approval of the TRAIN law. It is also hoped that the so-called “Build Build Build” initiative will generate demand for construction-related work.

However, one should also bear in mind that aside from the employment benefits that may result from the infrastructure rush, which could not even accommodate all 10 million households, there is no assurance that the aggregate growth of the economy resulting from infrastructure development will indeed trickle down to the poor.

Direct subsidies can at best provide quick palliatives. The long-term solution is to invest not only in physical infrastructures, but also in social infrastructures that could transform the poor from passive recipients of cash grants, into becoming active and viable economic actors.